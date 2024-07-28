PTI to hold countrywide protest on Aug 5

Pakistan Pakistan PTI to hold countrywide protest on Aug 5

Fresh election is the only solution of prevailing crises in the country, say PTI leaders

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 28 Jul 2024 17:48:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced holding countrywide protest on Aug 5.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, senior PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser and Sheikh Waqas Akram said that fresh election is the only solution of prevailing crises in the country.

“The Sharif family wants to create misunderstanding between the Pak Army and PTI,” said leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub.

The former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said that 41 MNAs of PTI are being targeted after the Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats.

He urged the apex court to take suo motu over this issue as it is tantamount to contempt of court.

“The PTI founder was arrested on Aug 5 illegally and therefore we’ll stage protest on that day,” Asad Qaiser said, while adding that the PTI’s protest would also be against the inflation.

Also Read: Govt extends olive branch to PTI

He said that worst crackdown is going on against the PTI workers and social media activists.

He added that all the political parties must sit together to oust this government.

MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the country is heading towards anarchy and this government has ruined the economy.

He said that the PTI workers cannot be intimidated through Section 144.