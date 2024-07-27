Govt extends olive branch to PTI

PTI rejected all overtures made by govt to defuse tensions, says Musadik

Accuses PTI of carrying out May 9 riots

Slams Imran Khan for reneging on promises made with people

ISALAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Saturday extended olive branch to the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had three things in his mind which included creating employment for poor people, bringing down inflation and alleviating poverty.

Malik lashed out at the former premier Imran Khan for asking the army to act neutral, adding that his party workers carried out May 9 riots due to the PTI founder’s consistent incitement.

“There was a trend doing rounds on social media few days back which linked Pakistan’s survival with that of Imran Khan. The captain said America was conspiring against his government. Few anti-Pakistan elements were impeding development of country. The PTI founder has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is responsible for the fight between the PTI and establishment. He has categorically stated that he would destroy the country which he is doing. The martyrs’ monuments were desecrated on May 9. We want to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan but you say that you won’t let operation take place,” he added.

He went on to say that the PTI didn’t accept any offer made by the government, be it of forming the government or holding a dialogue.

He said that inflation was 38pc last year which had been decreased by the government’s efforts.

“You are fomenting chaos, you are playing with future of country’s children. You can oust us if you want but things will spiral out of control if,” he warned.

