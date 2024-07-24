Zardari, Nawaz on the wrong side of history: Fawad Chaudhry

Former minister links political stability in country with Imran Khan's return to politics

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were on the wrong side of the history.

He made these remarks during his appearance in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case registered against him.

He said the cabinet meeting would deliberate on banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, adding that whoever was siding with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari won’t be able to survive in politics in future.

Speaking about PTI founder Imran Khan, he said the 14-month long illegal incarceration of Imran Khan couldn’t achieve anything for the government as people had voted for his party without the PTI having a party symbol for the polls.

He warned the government against rampant human rights abuses which may lead to anarchy. "The world is watching everything happening in Pakistan where even court orders are brushed under the carpet," he cautioned.

Underscoring the need for strengthening the judiciary, the former minister said people should obey court orders.

He also criticised those who were maligning the armed forces from abroad, cautioning that it won’t do them any good.

“The PTI is not spreading digital terrorism as anti-Pakistan people are involved in it. We have to bring stability in Pakistan, which isn’t possible without Imran Khan being in the saddle,” he concluded.



