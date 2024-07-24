Arrest of opposition leaders in Pakistan is matter of concern: State Dept

Pakistan Pakistan Arrest of opposition leaders in Pakistan is matter of concern: State Dept

Matthew Miller said we support media freedom in Pakistan, just as we support it around the world.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 06:10:36 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday said that the arrest of opposition leaders in Pakistan is matter of concern.

Briefing the media in Washington, Matthew Miller said that we have seen the reports of the arrests of PTI leaders. “We are always concerned when we see arrests of opposition leaders,” he said.

He stated this in response to a question regarding police raid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central secretariat in Islamabad and arrest of its leaders.

Matthew Miller said we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including the rule of law, equal justice under the law, and respect for human rights like freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly.

He further said that we urge that these principles be respected in accordance with Pakistan’s constitution and laws.

Replying to a question, Matthew Miller said that we support media freedom in Pakistan, just as we support it around the world.

