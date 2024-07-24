PM to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss potential ban on PTI

PM Shehbaz will preside over the meeting at the Prime Minister Office.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened federal cabinet meeting today (Wednesday) to discuss the potential ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dunya News reported.

The federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister Office. PM Shehbaz will preside over the meeting. The cabinet will seek approval for the ban on PTI and discuss the current political and economic situation in the country.

Moreover, cabinet is expected to approve proceedings under Article 6 against former president Dr Arif Alvi, PTI founder Imran Khan, and former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

Sources informed that attack by Afghan citizens on Pakistan consulate in Germany and increase in electricity bills will also come under discussion.

On July 15, Information Minister Atta Tarar said that the ruling coalition had decided to move for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference, he said the federal government will file a case to ban the PTI. The government would keep the current situation in mind before taking a step in this regard, he added.

"The PTI and the country cannot go together," he categorically stated.

He claimed that the government was trying to stabilise the country politically and economically, while efforts were being made to thwart its efforts.

Tarar also announced that the PML-N led government has decided to file a review appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court granting reserved seats to the PTI.

