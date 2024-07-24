PMD predicts more rain in various parts of country

Urban flooding is also expected in low lying areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-windstorm/thundershower in Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast and south Balochistan and southeast Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected at a few places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

As per synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A trough of westerly wave was also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

The PMD has warned that heavy rainfalls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Malakand, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Kashmir, Deira Ghazi Khan, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Kohlu and Loralai.

Urban flooding is also expected in low lying areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till July 24. Landslides may disrupt road tarffic at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Punjab, Islamabad, south Sindh, Kashmir, southeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

