PM Shehbaz invites Turkmen companies to invest in Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif also underlined the importance of regional cooperation and connectivity.

Published On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 03:57:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited the Turkmen companies to benefit from the promising investment climate of Pakistan and highlighted the role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in facilitating foreign investors to invest in different sectors.

He also underlined the importance of regional cooperation and connectivity and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to early completion of TAPI Pipeline as well as working together on other connectivity projects.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov who called on him at the PM House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the holding of 3rd Round of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations, led by the two foreign ministers and stressed the need for regular engagements of all the institutional mechanisms between the two countries.

He also highlighted the need for enhanced trade, economic, investment and cultural relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The prime minister fondly recalled his meeting with the Grand Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Astana earlier this month and said that he was looking forward to welcome him in Pakistan at an early date.

