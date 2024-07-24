Imran can do anything for sake of power: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan has unrelenting pursuit of power at the country's expense.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan can do anything for the sake of power.

Speaking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said that Imran's actions demonstrate his eagerness to prioritize personal gain over national interest, seeing nothing beyond his personal ambitions.

Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan has unrelenting pursuit of power at the country's expense and added that he cannot live without power. He also accused PTI of disseminating false propaganda against Pakistan through overseas activists.

He said that PTI was engaged in spreading false propaganda against the country via its overseas activists. He urged PTI to adopt a more conventional and ethical approach to politics, aligning with established political traditions.

