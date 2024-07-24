Dar, Lammy forge strategy to boost Pak-UK relations

Pakistan Pakistan Dar, Lammy forge strategy to boost Pak-UK relations

Ishaq Dar highlighted the significance Pakistan places on its relations with the United Kingdom.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 04:05:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and United Kindgom Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed boosting Pak-UK relations, focusing on the contributions of British Pakistanis, and planning for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October.

In a phone call, the Deputy Prime Minister congratulated David Lammy on his appointment as the Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, expressing optimism about the new UK government’s commitment to continuing the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK relations.

The two ministers praised the valuable contributions of British Pakistanis in strengthening the friendly relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The DPM highlighted the significance Pakistan places on its relations with the United Kingdom, particularly within the Commonwealth context. He expressed readiness to collaborate with Foreign Secretary Lammy on addressing climate change, advancing youth opportunities, and promoting trade and investment.

The two ministers committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation and staying actively involved leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October.

