PMD predicts rain in various parts of country

As per synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Published On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 05:05:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-windstorm/thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, east and south Balochistan and lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected during the forecast period. Hot and very humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

The PMD has warned that heavy rainfalls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Malakand, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi and Kashmir. Urban flooding also expected in low-lying areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 23 and 24.

Landslides may disrupt road traffic at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tomorrow (evening/night).

A trough of westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thundershower occurred at isolated places in south Sindh, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and North Balochistan.

Sibbi remained the hottest place in the country on Monday with temperature surging up to 47 degrees Celsius.

