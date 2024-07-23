Turkmenistan FM arrives in Islamabad

During the visit, he will hold discussion with Ishaq Dar, and also meet with Pakistani leadership.

Published On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, arrived on Monday on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Rashid Meredov received a warm welcome from Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, upon his arrival in Islamabad Airport.

During his visit spanning from 22nd to 24th July 2024, he will engage in extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and also meet with Pakistani leadership.

The talks between the two sides will cover all aspects of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan and exchange of views on regional and global developments.

