Naqvi lauds forces for thwarting terrorist infiltration bid at Pak-Afghan border

The minister praised the security forces for their bravery and vigilance in defending the nation.

Published On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 03:53:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday lauded the security forces for their prompt action in thwarting a terrorist infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

The minister praised the security forces for their bravery and vigilance in defending the nation and maintaining peace. The minister commended the security forces for their timely action, which resulted in the elimination of three terrorists.

The security forces, known for their bravery and vigilance, took swift action to thwart the nefarious intentions of the terrorists.

Naqvi also expressed his appreciation for the great services of the brave border guards, who are standing with the security forces in maintaining peace and fighting against terrorism.

