Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in Rajouri district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Elsewhere, Indian army, central reserve police force, special operation group, and village defense guards jointly conducted violent operations in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua districts.

The residents have described the situation as 'hellish' with Indian troops barging into homes, harassing inmates including women and children, and vandalizing properties on daily basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian troops have martyred twelve Kashmiris and arrested 20 on false charges during the current month.

