Brazilian Navy's Chief of Staff calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Navy called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Matters of bilateral interests including maritime security, emerging security environment and enhancement of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary commended the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan and Pakistan armed forces in the war against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘guard of honour’ to the visiting dignitary.

