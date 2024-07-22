Resolution demanding immediate release of Aafia Siddiqui submitted in PA

Pakistan Pakistan Resolution demanding immediate release of Aafia Siddiqui submitted in PA

Resolution demanding immediate release of Aafia Siddiqui submitted in PA

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 22:27:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A resolution demanding the immediate release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

MPA Basma MPA Basma Chaudhary submitted the resolution for the release of Siddiqui who has been languishing in American jail.

In the text of the resolution, it was further said that “Aafia Siddiqui's lawyer has disclosed that not only physical but also sexual violence has been inflicted on her while mental pressure has also been put on her to turn her away from her religion.

The resolution demanded that full and sincere efforts should be made to bring her back to the country and these efforts should be made not only verbally, but also in practice.

She should be released on humanitarian grounds keeping in view her declining physical and mental health as per the Compassionate Release Act.

The resolution demanded that she has been unjustly imprisoned for twenty years and that she has been suffering from serious illness while highlighting that the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself should write to the United States for presidential pardon and compassionate release.