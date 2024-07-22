Punjab Assembly speaker decries abusive language by opposition

Mon, 22 Jul 2024 22:43:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has said this is the first assembly where people are being abused.

He made this remark while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly.

Khan said “a day of the meeting costs around 27 million and 60 members of the opposition attended the meeting to take TADA.”

He said he would release the list of 60 members of the opposition to the media

The speaker said that since August 2014, the PTI has been attacking the country and accused it of the only political party which has been paralyzing the Parliament.