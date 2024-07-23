PM condemns Israeli attack on Khan Younis, calls for UN action

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday vehemently condemned the Israeli forces’ violent attack on Khan Younis in Gaza, describing it as an inhumane act, particularly following the evacuation of refugees.

In a statement today, he said such an aggressive attack is an affront to humanity. He said the Palestinian refugees were not even given a chance to evacuate.

The Prime Minister said it is clear that the Israeli forces are following the agenda of genocide of the Palestinians.

He said the Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The Prime Minister also urged United Nations to play its role in resolving the Palestinian issue.

