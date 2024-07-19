PML-N seeks President Zardari's blessing as it scrambles to ban PTI

President Asif Ali Zardari expected to take part in the consultative meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Struggling to take the edge off the pressure mounted by the apex court’s verdict of allocating reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and backlash received after its announcement of banning the PTI, the government on Friday decided to consult its ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

According to details, the President House is set to host the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on the matter with President Asif Ali Zardari also taking part in the consultative meeting.

PML-N leaders Ishaq Dar, Azam Tarar, Atta Tarar, Irfan Qadir, Ahad Cheema and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would take part in the meeting where the Attorney General would brief the participants on the different legal aspects of the cases.

From the PPP side, Farooq H Naek, Sherry Rehman and Nayyar Bokhari would participate in the meeting.

Sources said that the PML-N leaders would take the PPP leadership into confidence over invoking the Article-6 against three key leaders of the PTI as well.

