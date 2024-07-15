PML-N files review petition in SC against reserved seats verdict

Requests court to overturn the verdict on reserved seats granted to PTI

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 17:27:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the apex court verdict on July 12 granting reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-N filed a petition, making Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) President Hamid Raza, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and 11 other political parties respondents.

The political parties include the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).



The review petition says the PML-N is the largest political party in parliament and requests the court to review and overturn the reserved seats verdict issued on July 12.

The PML-N requests for a stay order on SC verdict announced on July 12.

This development comes after the PML-N led coalition government has decided to ban the PTI and try former prime minister Imran Khan, former president Arif Alvi and ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6 for unconstitutionally dissolving the assembly.

This announcement was made by Information Minister Atta Tarar, saying the government would file a reference to invoke Article 6 [high treason] in the Supreme Court.

Tarar claimed that unscrupulous elements have to be banned for the progress of the country. Writing a letter to the IMF was an anti-state agenda of the PTI, he maintained.

The minister claimed that the PTI government had decided to bring the Taliban back and settle them [in the country]. On one hand they brought terrorists here, and on the other they attacked the GHQ, he continued



The apex court on Friday, July 12 overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of the reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.



The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the ECP regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol. The verdict was authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

