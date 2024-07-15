Govt decides to ban PTI, initiate treason case against Imran Khan and Arif Alvi

The PTI and the country cannot go together, minister Atta Tarar says

Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 15:48:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Information Minister Atta Tarar said on Monday that the ruling coalition had decided to move for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference here, he said the federal government will file a case to ban the PTI. The government would keep the current situation in mind before taking a step in this regard, he added.

"The PTI and the country cannot go together," he categorically stated.

He claimed that the government was trying to stabilise the country politically and economically, while efforts were being made to thwart its efforts.

Tarar also announced that the PML-N led government has decided to file a review appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court granting reserved seats to the PTI.

He said the Supreme Court gave relief to the PTI who did not even ask for it. The government and the coalition parties have decided to file a review appeal against the apex court’s decision, added the information minister.

Tarar claimed that the PML-N top leadership and women were jailed. “Our patience and tolerance is considered as our weaknesses. I will retort. The PTI and the country cannot go together.”

ARTICLE 6

The PML-N leader said that the government has also decided to try former prime minister Imran Khan, former president Arif Alvi and ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6 for unconstitutionally dissolving the assembly.

The government would file a reference to invoke Article 6 [high treason] in the Supreme Court, he added.

Tarar claimed that unscrupulous elements have to be banned for the progress of the country. Writing a letter to the IMF was an anti-state agenda of the PTI, he maintained.

The minister claimed that the PTI government had decided to bring the Taliban back and settle them [in the country]. On one hand they brought terrorists here, and on the other they attacked the GHQ, he continued.

He called the cipher a serious case, and added that Pakistan's ambassador to the US said that Islamabad was not threatened in the cipher.

Tarar said that whether it is foreign funding [case], May 9 attacks or the cipher, all these are proven facts against the PTI.