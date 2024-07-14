Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi arrested in new case after 'iddat nikkah' conviction overturned

NAB arrested the former PM and his wife in fresh Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The relief for PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi was short-lived as both were arrested in another case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi in fresh Toshakhana case.

According to jail sources, Imran Khan and his wife were arrested for not cooperating in the inquiry.

A NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon reached Adiala Jail to arrest the former prime minister and his wife in new case.

The sources said that the new case was related to keeping and selling the ten valuable gifts which was against the law.

According to the NAB inquiry report, the PTI founder is accused of taking and selling seven precious watches which include Rolex, diamonds, and gold watches. The gifts were sold without taking ownership as per the law.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka acquitted Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the nikkah during iddat (illegal marriage) case.

The court annulled the indictment of the couple in the case.

The court also issued the release orders of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi by accepting their pleas and said they could walk free immediately.

The court ordered that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi should be released if they were not arrested in any other case.

Judge Afzal Majoka announced the 28-page written reserved verdict on the plea filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi against the sentence in illegal marriage case.

Khawar Maneka’s counsel Advocate Zahid Asif and Imran Khan’s counsel Imran Sabir, Murtaza Tori and Zahid Dar appeared before the court.

Earlier, District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, in a letter, requested the Islamabad High Court to transfer the case to another judge as he could not announce the verdict due to a lack of trust by petitioner Khawar Maneka.

It merits mention that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were indicted on Feb 3 by senior civil judge Qudratullah who sentenced them to seven-year imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 each in the 'nikkah during iddat' case.

Today's hearing

Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Zahid Asif said they didn’t have any reservations about bringing witnesses by the PTI in the case.

Judge Afzal Majoka noted that Maneka didn’t have the right to conciliation with his ex-wife Bushra Bibi being the follower of Hanafi sect.

Advocate Asif stated that Imran, despite being a leader, was putting the entire responsibility on his wife's shoulders and acting innocent, and this behaviour was not acceptable as he seemed to be neglecting his wife’s sacrifices.



He said there was no standing of oral divorce and only documented evidence had credibility as per law.

Salman Akram Raja's arguments

Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Akram Raja contended that issuance of divorce notice to union council was not fraud and according to the Muslim Family Laws Section 7. Divorce notice wasn’t necessary as Khawar Maneka didn’t send divorce papers in the light of 90-days (iddat period) arguments.

He added that the matter could be a legal defect but it couldn’t be a fraudulent marriage.

He gave the reference of SC’s Allahdad case which mentioned that an ex-wife couldn’t be considered wife of her husband after four years and Khawar Maneka himself mentioned ex-wife for Bushra Bibi.