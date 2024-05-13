Establishment should positively respond to olive branch: Parvez Elahi

PML-N sees its annihilation in PTI-establishment talks

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Parvez Elahi says the powers that be should positively respond to the dialogue overture (a reference to PTI’s efforts to negotiate).

Speaking to media after appearing in the anti-corruption court, he averred that negotiation was the only way out of the impasse. The PTI founder, he said, had agreed to sit on the negotiation table for the sake of country.

He said talks with only those in position of authority could be successful and they should positively respond to Arif Alvi’s olive branch.

“Refusal to sit for talks at this juncture will be a disservice to the country,” he said.

The former chief minister said the PML-N was sabotaging talks between the PTI and the Establishment as it knew that the stolen mandate had to be returned in case of successful negotiation.

The PML-N was seeing its annihilation in successful PTI-Establishment talks, he emphasised.