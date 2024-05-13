Ishaq Dar to leave for China today for strategic dialogue

The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

Published On: Mon, 13 May 2024 05:08:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar will leave for China today (Monday) to co-chair the 5th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; up-gradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives.

They will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.

On the sidelines of the Strategic Dialogue, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister is expected to meet Chinese leaders, senior Ministers and leading corporate executives.

Deputy Prime Minister’s visit reaffirms mutual support on issues of core interest; enhancing economic and trade cooperation including China Pakistan Economic Corridor and reinforcing joint commitment to regional peace and development.

