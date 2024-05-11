In-focus

Government to purchase all surplus wheat from farmers: Rana Tanveer

Says PASSCO is procuring wheat from growers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Industries, Production and Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain says the government will purchase the surplus wheat from farmers. 

He stated that PASSCO, the agency responsible for maintaining the strategic food stock, is actively procuring wheat and ensuring transparency in the purchase process. 

Also read: Private sector imported low-priced wheat due to Ukraine war, says Kakar 

Also, online registration for bardana (bags) supply has commenced, and efforts are being made to provide fertilisers to farmers at fixed rates. 

Federal minister Hussain stressed that each wheat farmer would be guaranteed the purchase of his surplus produce. Despite ongoing farmer protests, he reassured that measures were being taken to address the issue, including the prime minister's directive to establish a mechanism for wheat procurement. 

 

