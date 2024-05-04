Private sector imported low-priced wheat due to Ukraine war, says Kakar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former caretaker prime minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that private sector imported wheat as the price of the commodity had slumped due to Ukraine war.

Speaking in Dunya News programme Duniya Kamran Khan Saath on Friday night, he said that the caretaker government is being stigmatised on the issue of wheat. The decision to import wheat during the caretaker regime was a continuation of the process for years, he added.

Kakar said the even during the PTI regime wheat import continued. There was a crisis in the world during the coronavirus pandemic, he continued.

The caretaker premier claimed that there was two to three million metric tons shortage of wheat. There were two ways to fill the supply gap; either the government import the commodity or involve the private sector. It was decided to go for second option, he maintained.

Kakar said the import of wheat had been continuing for years and the State Bank facilitated importers through LCs (letter of credit). The private sector imported wheat from Ukraine as they were offered lower price than others, he stated.

He said the price of flour went down due to the arrival of wheat.

The wheat yield has improved but the supply gap still exists, he concluded.