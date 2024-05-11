Rain, dust storm bring mercury down in Lahore

Met Office has predicted more rain in different parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 May 2024 04:21:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy rain followed by a dust storm in Lahore and its adjacent areas on Friday night brought the mercury down and provided much needed relief to the citizens from hot weather, Dunya News reported.

Rain cased disruption of electricity in Lahore as more than 320 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

According to details, rain was reported from Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, Gulshan Ravi, Qila Gujar Singh, Mughalpura, Sabzazar, Mustafaabad and other parts of the city.

On the other hand, Met Office has predicted rain-windstorm and thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper and Central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the 24 hours.

