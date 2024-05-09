May 9 plotters to be held accountable, says COAS Munir

'9th May will undoubtedly remain a black day in the history of Pakistan'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir resolved on Thursday that planners, abettors, facilitators and culprits of May 9 tragedy will be brought to justice according to the law of the land.

The army chief expressed these views during his visit to Lahore Garrison on first anniversary of the May 9 riots. He said, “…our patience not to respond to daily provocations in this regard made in brazen violation of the constitution has limits and it must never be misconstrued as weakness”.

COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid solemn tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. He was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the formation.

While addressing the Garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters, COAS said that 9th May will undoubtedly remain a black day in the history of Pakistan when deliberately indoctrinated and insidiously guided miscreants attacked the symbols of the state and national unity, disgracefully desecrating the martyrs’ monuments.

Due to these deplorable acts of criminally orchestrated violence, enemies of Pakistan were provided the opportunity to mock the state and the nation. He deplored that now the same plotters were brazenly and shamelessly trying to twist the narrative and implicate the state in this despicable endeavour.

“This mindset is precisely the reason why there can be no compromise or deal with the planners and architects of this dark chapter in our history. Those gullible elements who did not understand the real motive behind this criminal enterprise and were used as cannon fodder for the political ambitions of the masterminds have already been accorded reasonable benefit of doubt on the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“However, the real leaders who present themselves as victims now will be held accountable for their actions, particularly when there is irrefutable evidence of their involvement and complicity in organised violence and sabotage.”

COAS reassured the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army that no one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada, their families or the institution.

COAS lauded the troops for their services to nation and appreciated their professionalism.

Gen Asim Munir underscored that inimical forces and their abettors have unleashed digitial terrorism and are trying hard to create division between Armed Forces and people of Pakistan through peddling lies, fake news and propaganda. However, the designs of all these forces will be defeated with the support of the nation.

He asserted that every soldier and officer of Pakistan Army puts his duties and responsibilities first, regardless of any other affiliations or preferences and continue to render extreme sacrifices on daily basis.

Later, COAS while inaugurating Jinnah Library at Lahore Garrison stated: “We being the constructive forces have rekindled the memory of Quaid by building this public library over the piles of ash and rubble created by the destructive forces”.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps.

