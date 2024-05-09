Nation stands with PTI founder: Alvi

Says PTI founder is most popular leader in the world

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former president Dr Arif Alvi said that the PTI founder is the most popular leader in the world.

Alvi said in a press conference that the people from the army who were involved in May 9 were punished. He said that PTI also said that those involved should be punished.

Arif Alvi said that former army chief Qamar Bajwa had said that the army would not take part in politics. He said that everyone knows how the army interfered in the election which damaged the image of the army.

The nation stands with the PTI founder, he said, adding that the mandate, given to the PTI, should be respected.