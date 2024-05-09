Pakistan Navy hands over eight fishermen to Iranian authorities

ISPR says fishermen are rescued by the Pakistan Navy in an operation in sea

Thu, 09 May 2024 18:07:23 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Navy has handed over eight Iranian national fishermen to the diplomatic authorities on the humanitarian grounds.

According to ISPR, the fishermen were rescued by the Pakistan Navy in an operation in the sea.

Pakistan Navy rescued these fishermen in response to their emergency call in the wake of eruption of fire in their boat.

The ISPR said the quick and timely rescue operation was an example of Pakistan Navy’s professional abilities.

