Police release PTI leader Rehana Dar moments after arrest

Police arrested my mother on the directions of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, alleges Umar Dar

Thu, 09 May 2024

SIALKOT (Web Desk) - The police released the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rehana Dar hours after her arrest on Thursday in Sialkot, according to media reports.

Rehana Dar is the mother of PTI leaders Usman Dar and Umar Dar and she had contested the election against PML-N veteran and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif from Sialkot.

Umar Dar confirmed the news that his mother was arrested in the morning.

“The police arrested my mother and some other woman PTI workers on the directions of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif,” Umar Dar said.

He added that his mother had given a protest call for May 9 but the police arrested her moments before the rally.

Rehana Dar said that several PTI workers were still behind the bars. However, the police denied the reports of arresting Rehana Dar.

“Rehana Dar wasn’t arrested. She is safe at her home,” DPO Sialkot Hassan Iqbal said.

Rehana Dar had earlier accused that Khawaja Asif managed the election against her on Feb 8 in connivance with the RO.

“I obtained a lead of 65,000 votes and Khawaja Asif rigged the election,” she had claimed.

She had also led a rally against the PML-N leader in Sialkot.