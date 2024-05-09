Rallies held in favour of army in Sindh

Pakistan Pakistan Rallies held in favour of army in Sindh

Participants said evil elements continue to escape punishment

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 18:16:44 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Rallies were organised across Sindh in favour of the martyrs and the Pakistan Army on the completion of one year of May 9 tragedy when miscreants ransacked the military installations over the arrest of former prime minister and the PTI founder.

People from different walks of life took out rallies in Sajawal, Thatta and Badin, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Tando Muhammad Khan and Kashmore among other places. In Larkana, Jacobabad and other cities people raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army.

Also read: Arif Alvi calls for transparent inquiry into May 9 events

The participants said that May 9 is a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan, and the elements involved should be punished.

They could not tolerate the desecration of martyrs. They said that even after a year such elements continue to escape punishment.

They further said that people love the Pakistan Army. They said the love of the army cannot be erased from the hearts of the people.