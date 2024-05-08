Form independent investigation commission for May 9 and hold culprits accountable : Arif Alvi

Says PTI founder is the most popular leader of Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former president Dr. Arif Alvi has called for the formation of an independent commission to ensure a fair investigation into the May 9 riots incident and to hold accountable those involved.

This demand came after his meeting with PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid, Umer Sarfaraz Cheema, and Ijaz Chaudhry at an anti-terrorism court Lahore who are facing charges related to the May 9 violence cases.

During the meeting, Dr. Alvi expressed solidarity with the detained PTI leaders, stating that the public stood behind them for their support of the party.

He emphasized the importance of respecting the choices made by the public in elections, alleging that PTI's mandate was stolen in the general elections.

Dr. Alvi attributed PTI founder as the most renowned leader of Pakistan, asserting that his global recognition underscored his significance to the country.

He highlighted the need for a transparent trial process, advocating for the formation of an independent commission to investigate the May 9 violence thoroughly and ensure the conviction of the main culprits.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, a former provincial minister and one of the detained PTI leaders, spoke of her resilience in jail, stating that she remained steadfast and determined on her stance despite facing difficult conditions.

She described her routine, which involved encountering cats and lizards during the day and dedicating the other half to reading books.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dr. Alvi reiterated his support for the formation of an independent commission, echoing statements made during a conference by the DG ISPR.

He emphasized the necessity of hearing arguments from both sides to reach a just judgment in the case.