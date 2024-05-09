No compromise with May 9 planners, facilitators and executors: ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan No compromise with May 9 planners, facilitators and executors: ISPR

Says won’t allow them to hoodwink the law of land

Stresses the need for bringing the real culprits to justice so that such an unwarranted conduct isn't repeated in future

Notes violence was carried by politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants

Points to the post-May 9 sinister campaign with an intent to twist the narrative to their advantage and shift the blame on the state institutions

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 13:01:29 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The “criminal acts” perpetrated on May 9 were “a futile attempt to bring about a misplaced and shortsighted revolution in the country”, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The military’s media wing also made it clear that “there can neither be any compromise with the planners, facilitators and executors” of the May 9 violence nor “they would be allowed to hoodwink the law of land”.

In a statement, the ISPR described May 9 as “The Black Day” and said the armed forces including the top brass strongly condemned the criminal acts perpetrated on May 9 last year.

Making it clear that the violence was carried out by “politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants”, the statement read, “On this one of the darkest days in our national history, politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants in an act of rebellion deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalised sacred symbols of the state and the sites belonging to national heritage.”

It also highlighted and explained the policy of avoiding use of force against those attacking the military installations.

It said by displaying utmost restraint during this deliberate and brazenly orchestrated violence, the military “thwarted the insidious conspiracy by the planners, facilitators and executors who wanted to destabilise Pakistan by inciting confrontation between the people and the armed forces”.

At the same time, the ISPR discussed the attempts made through different means to portray the culprits as innocent.

“Failing to undermine national harmony and stability, the planner, facilitators and executors of this conspiracy embarked upon a sinister campaign of hate against the armed forces and the state with an intent to twist the narrative to their advantage and shift the blame on the state institutions.”

Stressing the need for holding the responsible accountable, the ISPR said bringing the real culprits of May 9 to justice “is paramount to ensure that in future, no one dares to desecrate the memories of our heroes and the symbols of our unity through such an unwarranted conduct in future”.

The ISPR also used the occasion to highlight the military’s commitment to the country, saying the armed forces “renew their resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and defeat nefarious designs of the enemies” – including “both external and internal”.

It also repeated the pledge to the dignity and respect of martyrs and their families at all costs, noting that the armed forces held a very special relationship with the people of Pakistan.

Asking the nation to join hands to strongly denounce the conspiracies aimed at weakening Pakistan, the ISPR also stressed the urgent need of working together “for the prosperity and stability of our beloved country”.