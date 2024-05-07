Peace in Pakistan foremost priority, will go to every limit to eliminate terror: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry on Tuesday said establishment of peace in the country was foremost priority of security forces which would go to every limit to eliminate terrorists from Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, Maj-Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan had fought a long war against terrorism. The army sacrificed precious lives of its soldiers in a big number in this war. He said Pakistan was playing its part in establishing peace in the region

The DG ISPR said Pakistan has been extending help to Afghan refugees for a long time. He said Pakistan had also helped the interim Afghan government at international level in anyway.

He said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP’s) terrorists were staging attacks in Pakistan from using Afghan soil. He said there were clear evidence that these attacks were originating from Afghan soil.

The DG ISPR further said that about 500,000 Afghan refugees had gone back to their country but still Pakistan was hosting tens of millions of refugees. About failed terrorist attack on North Waziristan checkpost, he said several soldiers embraced martyrdom in the attack.

The spokesperson said on March 26 a tragic took place and all the clues found in the incident pointed towards Afghanistan. He said Dasu Dam planning was done in Afghanistan. The attacker of Dasu Dam incident was an Afghan national.

