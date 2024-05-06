No more rains as Punjab, Sindh inch towards heatwave

Avoid outdoor exposure and increase water intake

Extended period of rain until last week of April is attributed to climate change

The temperatures are set to soar above 40 degrees Celsius in the next few days

LAHORE/KARACHI (Dunya News) - Temperatures are steadily rising across various cities of Punjab and Sindh, prompting concerns from weather experts about the onset of heatwave.

The weather forecast indicates that these regions of Pakistan will continue to experience hot and dry conditions in the coming days.

In Lahore, the provincial capital, residents are experiencing frequent spikes in temperature. According to the Meteorological Department, the mercury is expected to range from a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius to a scorching maximum of 41 degrees Celsius.

There are no indications of rainfall, and the hot weather is predicted to persist until May 11.

Similarly, Karachi is also feeling the effects of rising temperatures. Forecasts suggest that temperatures will hover between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees C, with daytime temperatures feeling even hotter, ranging from 40 to 42 degrees.

Weather experts report clear skies and intense sunlight in Karachi, with the current temperature at 30 degrees C, but the heat intensity making it feel like 34 degrees.

Given the prevailing conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued advisories urging residents to take precautions.

They recommend avoiding outdoor exposure during the peak heat of noon, staying indoors whenever possible, and increasing water and liquid intake to stay hydrated and safe.

Earlier, there was an extended period of rains in several parts of Punjab until the last week of April - weather pattern which is attributed to climate change.