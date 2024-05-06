IHC to hear cipher and 190 million pounds NAB reference cases today

IHC is set to hear the both cases, NAB, FIA prosecutors will present arguments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) is poised to convene hearing today on the bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder against a 190 million pounds NAB reference.

The two-member bench, comprising IHC's Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmmod Jahangiri, is set to hear the case at sharp 12 pm.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor will present the arguments before the court.

Simultaneously, the petitions lodged by PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi against indictment in the cipher case are also slated for hearing today.

Another two-member bench, consisting of CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, will preside over the cipher case hearing, commencing at 2 pm sharp.

In this case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor will present the prosecution's arguments before the bench.