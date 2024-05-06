Three killed, several injured in van, trailer collision in Hyderabad

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to LMU Hospital Jamshoro.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – At least three persons lost their lives and several other were wounded when a van collided with a trailer in Hyderabad on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M9 in the jurisdiction of Bola Khan Police Station in Hyderabad where a van collided with a trailer due to over-speeding, killing three persons on the spot and critically injuring several others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to LMU Hospital Jamshoro. Rescue sources informed that the death toll may rise further and most of the injured were in critical condition.

