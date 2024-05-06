Pakistan, Somalia call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan and Somalia also discussed bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora including UN and OIC.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Somalia on Sunday expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and underlined the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

The development came during Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Salah Jama, on the margins of 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia.

The two sides appreciated the longstanding friendly ties between Pakistan and Somalia and discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral relations with special focus on trade, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora including the United Nations and OIC, and exchanged views on a range of recent regional and global developments, especially in the Middle East.

