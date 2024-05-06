OIC calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urges UN to implement resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of the all-out aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The organization also stressed to provide humanitarian, medical, and relief aid, providing water and electricity, and opening humanitarian corridors to deliver urgent aid to the Gaza Strip in an unhindered and adequate manner.

“We affirm our solidarity in confronting the humanitarian catastrophe befalling Gaza Strip and its people due to the unflinching Israeli aggression for more than six months,” the OIC said in its declaration issued on conclusion of the 15th OIC Summit Conference in Banjul, the capital of The Gambia.

The OIC called on the world to take action to stop the crime of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and to implement the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice.

Reiterating its solid support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to attain their inalienable rights including their right to self-determination and to establish their sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, the OIC called upon the international community to compel the occupying power to abide by international law, and United Nations resolutions and end its illegal occupation, colonization of and apartheid in the Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

It also demanded for taking all measures to safeguard the Islamic identity of Al-Quds Al-Sharif from the illegal measures and policies as well as Judaization attempts of the occupier and the violations against the sanctity and the status of Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

The organization also urged the Palestinian brothers and sisters to unite in their struggle to achieve their objectives, under the banner of the Palestine Liberation Organization the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

It also paid tribute to the solidarity of African peoples and governments with the struggle of the Palestinian people, specifically the Member States of the OIC, and their firm stance to end the historical injustice that has befallen the Palestinian people, based on their bitter experience with ending colonization and apartheid.

Reaffirm its continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people, the organization called upon the United Nations Security Council to take effective measures to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

It also reaffirm the urgent need to resolve the longstanding disputes including Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir as per United Nations’ relevant resolutions and wishes of their people to avoid continuous threat to peace and security of the Middle East and South Asia.

It also expressed deep concern over the increasing systematic persecution of Muslims and other minorities in India that had led to their political, economic and social marginalization and urge the Government of India to take necessary measures to protect their lives and properties and prevent any such acts in the future.

The declaration paid tribute to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and other Member States for leading efforts at the UN General Assembly for the adoption of the Resolutions designating 15 March as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” in 2022 and “Measures to Combat Islamophobia” on March 15, 2024 and urge the UN Secretary General to appoint United Nations Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia and implement other relevant measures contained in these resolutions.

The organization reaffirming its support for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan, reiterated the need to address the challenges faced by Afghan people.

It also paid tribute to The Gambia for its leading efforts at the level of the International Court of Justice, on behalf of the OIC, to hold to account those responsible for genocide and other atrocities against Rohingya Muslims.

The OIC also condemn in the strongest terms the repeated incidents of burning copies of the Holy Quran in a number of European countries and call again on the concerned countries and the international community to take comprehensive and necessary actions to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to counter the alarming surge of Islamophobia.

It also strongly condemned all forms of intolerance, terrorism, violence, extremism leading to violence, racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and discrimination of any kind based on ethnicity, tribe, color, and religion.

It urged the international community to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly poverty alleviation, climate change, food security, health and education consistent with Islamic Principles and values.

It also underline the need for more international efforts to protect the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly and people with special needs as well as Islamic family values. Besides, it also stressed the need to confront the challenge of water scarcity, which has escalated over recent decades to become a global challenge with the continuation of human development.

It also underscored the importance of implementing the “OIC-2025: Program of Action” to achieve the set goals in the political, economic, social and cultural fields Call for enhanced coordination and consultation among Member States and OIC organs to prepare the 2026 – 2035 Program of Action.

The organization paid tribute to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman for their continued generous support and guidance to the OIC and the Ummah.

