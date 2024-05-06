KP Govt to start wheat procurement process from today

The PK government has allocated more than twenty-nine billion rupees for the wheat procurement.

Published On: Mon, 06 May 2024 03:40:31 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will start wheat procurement process across the province from today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

According to the Food Department, twenty-two wheat procurement centres have been established across the province for this purpose.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated more than twenty-nine billion rupees for the wheat procurement. The wheat will be received on a first come first served policy basis.

