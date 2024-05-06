KP Govt to start wheat procurement process from today
Pakistan
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will start wheat procurement process across the province from today (Monday), Dunya News reported.
According to the Food Department, twenty-two wheat procurement centres have been established across the province for this purpose.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated more than twenty-nine billion rupees for the wheat procurement. The wheat will be received on a first come first served policy basis.