Mohsin Naqvi visits Sialkot Airport, directs to enhance facilities for passengers

Mohsin Naqvi was received by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on arrival at the Sialkot Airport.

Published On: Mon, 06 May 2024 03:39:00 PKT

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi visited Sialkot Airport on Sunday where he met FIA and ANF officials, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Mohsin Naqvi reached Sialkot on a special flight where he was received by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif. Both ministers held meeting with the FIA and ANF officials in the VIP lounge.

Mohsin Naqvi was briefed on checking procedures at the airport, daily flight operations and passenger issues.

Sources said that the Home Minister also visited the departure counter, boarding hall and NADRA counter during the visit. He directed the concerned staff to increase the counters at the airport for the convenience of passengers.

