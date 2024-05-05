PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat narrowly escapes accident on M-14 motorway

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat narrowly escaped an accident on Sunday.

According to details, Marwat was traveling from Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad when two tyres of his car burst on the M-14 (Islamabad–Dera Ismail Khan) motorway.

Fortunately, the PTI leader and his companions remained safe in the accident.

Marwat and his associates proceeded to Islamabad by boarding another car.