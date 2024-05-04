PPP loyalist Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as KP governor

Kundi is considered very close to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Faisal Karim Kundi, an old loyalist of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), took oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor on Saturday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House in Peshawar.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered the oath to Faisal Karim Kundi in a ceremony attended by the KP officials and a large number of PPP workers.

“I’ll play the role of a bridge between the province and the federation. We’ll restore the peace in KP with the support of security forces,” Kundi said in his maiden interaction with media after assuming the charge of coveted office.

Faisal Karim Kundi is considered very close to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and currently holds the position of PPP’s central information secretary. He is also a member of the central executive committee of the party.

He became MNA in the general elections of 2008 and became the youngest deputy speaker of National Assembly.

It merits mention here that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to discuss the matters related to provincial governors.

Bilawal had suggested the appointment of Sardar Salim as Punjab governor while proposing Faisal Karim Kundi's appointment for the office of KP governor.

Meanwhile, it was decided to keep Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor and appoint Jaffar Mandokhel as Balochistan governor.