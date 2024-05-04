PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss to pick Governors for Punjab, KP, Balochistan

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss to pick Governors for Punjab, KP, Balochistan

In the meeting, the two leaders also discussed the overall political situation of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters related to mutual interests.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz once again invited PPP to become part of the government. Political situation in Sindh also came under discussion during the meeting.

PM Shehbaz and Bilawal Bhutto also held consultation on the appointment of governors. The PPP chairman suggested the name of Sardar Salim Haider as the governor of Punjab and Faisal Karim Kundi for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources said that the Prime Minister agreed with Bilawal’s suggestions and assured the send names of Sardar Salim and Faisal Karim Kundi with advice to President Asif Zardari for approval soon.

It was also decided in the meeting to appoint Jaffar Khan Mandokhel as Governor Balochistan. It was agreed that the governorship of Sindh would remain with MQM-Pakistan, with the incumbent Kamran Khan Tessori retaining his position.

