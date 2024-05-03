Bilawal nominates Sardar Salim Haider as Punjab governor

Faisal Karim Kundi is likely to be made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor

Fri, 03 May 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday nominated Sardar Salim Haider Khan for the coveted office of Punjab governor.

Sardar Salim originally hails from Attock and served as a federal minister in the PPP’s government in the past. He is currently serving as the divisional president of PPP from Rawalpindi division.

Speaking to Dunya News, he said that the PPP chairman officially conveyed him that he would be the Punjab governor and notification in this regard would be issued by tonight.

Meanwhile, another PPP loyalist Faisal Karim Kundi is likely to be made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor.

The party sources said that Amjad Afridi and Asma Alamgir are also in run for the race to hold the coveted office in KP.

However, the final decision in this regard will be made by the central leadership.

A brief profile

Sardar Salim hailed from Fateh Jhang tehsil of Attock district. In the 2002 general elections, Salim ran for the provincial assembly constituency PP-18 (Attock-IV) as a PPP candidate but did not win. He secured 37,140 votes but lost to Malik Muhammad Anwar of Pakistan Muslim League (Q).

In the 2008 general elections, Salim was elected to the National Assembly from NA-59 (Attock-III) as a PPP candidate. He received 71,400 votes, defeating PML-Q's Waseem Gulzar.

Salim joined the then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani's federal cabinet in November 2008 as Minister of State for Defence Production, a role he held until February 2011. He then served as Minister of State for Defence under Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf from June 2012 to March 2013.

In the 2013 elections, Salim again contested for the National Assembly from NA-59 (Attock-III) as a PPP candidate but was unsuccessful.

During the previous government, Salim also served as a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis.