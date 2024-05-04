Will provide free medicines to 200,000 patients at their doorstep: Maryam Nawaz

Vows to build state-of-the-art hospitals in Sargodha and Lahore

Says she will initiate 200 clinics on wheels project

She also pledges to provide health facilities across the 36 districts of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to initiate the distribution of free medicines across Punjab.

She asserted that free medicines would be provided to 0.2 million households for two months at their doorstep.

Addressing a ceremony, the Punjab CM stated that medicines for diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, and others would be provided directly to patients' homes.

She highlighted that free medicines and other welfare projects had been initiated within a short time span.

Emphasising that some projects were halted during the last five to seven years, she reiterated her government's commitment to providing free medicines once again.

She announced plans to build a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital in Sargodha and a cancer hospital in Lahore.

She disclosed that a project involving 200 clinics on wheels would be kicked off soon.

Maryam Nawaz expressed pride in being the daughter of Nawaz Sharif and the niece of Shehbaz Sharif, noting that both had initiated the best welfare projects during their tenures.

She pledged to provide the best quality health facilities across the 36 districts of Punjab during her tenure.

