Field hospitals across Punjab have been operationalized, announces Azma Bukhari

Pakistan Pakistan Field hospitals across Punjab have been operationalized, announces Azma Bukhari

Providing medical services to residents of far-flung areas in Punjab

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 04 May 2024 12:46:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that field hospitals across Punjab have initiated their operation as per the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

The Information Minister shared a report on field hospitals, highlighting that more than one thousand patients underwent examination yesterday (Friday).

With the available testing laboratory in the field hospital, 85 patients underwent medical tests while 72 patients underwent ultrasound and X-ray examinations.

Azma Bukhari asserted that their government was providing facilities to the public in underprivileged areas of Punjab continuously.

The Information Minister revealed that field hospitals were fully operational in far-flung areas of Bahawalpur, Jhang, Multan, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Faisalabad, and Sargodha.

She stated that a healthy Punjab was the foremost priority of Punjab CM.

Azma Bukhari emphasized that Maryam Nawaz believed in the fulfillment of responsibility and duty.