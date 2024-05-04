Firefighter are real heroes risking their lives to save others, says CM Maryam

Pakistan Pakistan Firefighter are real heroes risking their lives to save others, says CM Maryam

Pledges to implement precautionary and safety measures to mitigate risks

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 04 May 2024 11:38:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz those are the real heroes who risk their lives to save others.

CM has honored the real heroes of society, the firefighters, on the occasion of International Firefighters Day.

In a special message, she emphasized the invaluable sacrifices made by firefighters in risking their lives to save others from the peril of fire.

Maryam Nawaz underscored the significance of acknowledging the selfless efforts of firefighters who put their lives on the line to rescue individuals trapped in fires.

She paid homage to every firefighter, recognizing their unwavering dedication and valor in the face of blazing infernos.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of never forgetting the rescuers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

She hailed them as genuine heroes, emphasizing their courage and determination in confronting the challenges posed by fire emergencies.

Punjab CM emphasized the crucial role of implementing precautionary and safety measures to prevent fire incidents.

She reiterated her commitment to ensuring the enforcement of building safety laws, particularly in high-rise structures, to mitigate the risk of fire outbreaks.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed the government's dedication to implementing the Punjab Community Safety Buildings Regulations aimed to enhance safety standards and prevent tragic fire incidents in the province.