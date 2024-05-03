CM Maryam meets WHO regional director, pledges cooperation in healthcare

CM vows to build hospital in every district

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Hanan Balkhy.

During the meeting, Dr. Hanan congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her historic achievement as the first female CM of Punjab. Maryam Nawaz also extended her congratulations to Dr. Hanan Balkhy for assuming the role of WHO Regional Director.

The Punjab CM praised Dr. Hanan's contributions to the health sector and her efforts in public infection control.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of cooperation and collaboration with the WHO for disease control and treatment initiatives.

Highlighting the significance of the health sector, Maryam Nawaz announced the activation of 32 field hospitals to cater to rural residents.

She also pledged to establish state-of-the-art hospitals in every district within five years.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy stressed the necessity of timely prevention and treatment of epidemics, especially for residents in remote areas. She pledged that the WHO would provide timely health facilities during natural disasters.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both parties to work together closely to address healthcare challenges and ensure the well-being of the people of Punjab.