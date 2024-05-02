US ambassador calls on Punjab CM, discusses matters of mutual interest

Maryam tells Blome American businessmen to be provided safe environment for investment in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif during a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome, has said that American investors and businessmen would be provided safe environment for investment in Punjab.

The US ambassador to Pakistan, who called on Maryam on Thursday, congratulated her on being elected as the first woman chief minister of Punjab.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Blome appreciated Maryam Nawaz for her special interest in public welfare projects, and said that the US wanted to work more with the Punjab government for poverty alleviation and economic development.

On this occasion, the chief minister said that the economic relations between the US and Pakistan spanned decades, adding that American businessmen and investors would be provided safe environment for investment in Punjab, particularly in the fields of agriculture, industry and IT.

Maryam said that there was potential for investment in Punjab, adding that only a stable government could bring Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

She also mentioned that the government's economic policies were reducing inflation.

CM Maryam told the US ambassador that a comprehensive strategy had been formulated to provide quality education, health facilities and cheap bread to the people in Punjab.